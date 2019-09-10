The Royal Oak Is Re-Crowned Following A £250,000 Refurbishment

Local community pub, the Royal Oak in Carlisle, has reopened this week following a transformational £250,000 refurbishment by award winning community pub company Admiral Taverns. The refurbishment has transformed the pub into a cosy and welcoming local with a refreshed interior, a brand-new bar and a smart new seating area.

Licensee Louise McPhee is full of ideas to refresh this pub and make sure it plays a leading role in the community. Originally from nearby Warwick Bridge where she started her career in catering, she has spent over 20 years gathering a wealth of experience in London which she hopes to put into practice at the Royal Oak.

As well as revolutionising the food and drink, Louise is looking to bring back community fun days, support the sports teams and dart team, introduce a curry club, help the local parish, begin charity fundraising and provide a great space for locals come and relax.

Licensee Louise commented: “We have a fantastic opportunity here at the Royal Oak to make the pub a pillar of the community. I want to create a “home from home” where everyone feels welcome and we provide fantastic hospitality for all. During my time working in London I’ve gained a wealth of experience and I’m looking forward to putting my own touch on the pub with some great food and drinks.

It is not only humans who are welcome at the pub – the Royal Oak welcomes its canine customers with special seating areas for dog walkers, water bowls and doggie treats on the bar. The refurbished beer garden provides the perfect place for walkers to sit and relax.

David Balmanno, Admiral Taverns Business Development Manager added: “Louise has done an incredible job at the Royal Oak. We had a fantastic opening night with all of the locals coming down to wish her and the pub well which is a testament to how well she is already ingrained in the community. We wish her all the best for the future and if you’re in the area it is definitely worth a visit!”