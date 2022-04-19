Red Lion Ranked in Top Three Restaurants in Surrey

Share Tweet Share Email

The Red Lion, a community village pub, restaurant and garden in the heart of Chobham, has been ranked in the top three restaurants in Surrey on OpenTable, following hundreds of reviews by customers.

In charge of the pub are popular licensees, Sandy Masson and Gary Tallent, who are backed by owners Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub group who has 1,600 pubs across the country.

This latest accolade builds on an impressive record, with the pub previously winning the OpenTable Diner’s Choice Award for three years running and TripAdvisor’s Diner’s choice Award for the previous two years. The Red Lion was also crowned the Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year at the Great British Pub Awards last year.

Licensees Garry Tallent and his partner Sandy Masson took over the Red Lion in July 2019, following an extensive £250,000 refurbishment which saw the popular venue transformed into an independent restaurant and pub, with a beautiful outside dining area.



Commenting on the recognition, licensee Sandy Masson said: “We are thrilled to be recognised as one of the top three restaurants in Surrey, which is a testament to the hard work of our whole team and I’d like to thank them for their efforts.

All our food is locally sourced, and we’re proud of our extensive vegetable garden which provides seasonal produce for our dishes. A special mention must go to our Head Chef, Jack Winsall, who is incredibly passionate about providing the people of Surrey with delicious food and has been fantastic since stepping up as Head Chef a couple of years ago.”

Both OpenTable and TripAdvisor awards are calculated on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and rating collected from customers, which is true testament of the fantastic offer the Red Lion provides.

Mick Sheridan, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns commented: “Garry and Sandy have done a brilliant job at the Red Lion and this latest achievement will certainly not be their last. Their food offering is inventive and very high-quality, and their passion for the pub is infectious. They both bring a wealth of experience and I’m proud of everything they’ve created at the Red Lion.”

The licensees are also through to the quarter finals of the BII Licensee of the Year Award, which is an impressive achievement already with over 300 nominations.