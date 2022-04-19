Greene King Pub Partners Launches Eighth Hive Pubs Site Following £340,000 Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners has launched its eighth Hive Pubs site.

The Norfolk Terrier in Thetford, Norfolk has been transformed into a Hive Pub following a £340,000 investment and will be run by new franchisee Louise Burden, who previously operated The Green Dragon in Thetford.

The Norfolk Terrier, which had previously been closed for more than two and a half years, has been transformed with a complete refresh throughout in line with the Hive Pubs brand and concept to create a modern look and feel with community at its heart.

Louise Burden, franchisee for The Norfolk Terrier, said:

“Having run a franchise pub with a different operator, taking on a Hive Pub as a franchisee was the natural next step for me. Greene King have provided me with a fully invested and revamped pub with a proven concept, plus I get a guaranteed franchise fee on top of the usual share of turnover as well as other bonus opportunities.”

Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“Following our £340,000 investment, The Norfolk Terrier has reopened as a Hive Pub. The pub looks truly brilliant and has a bright future ahead of it. This is our eighth Hive Pub opening in quick succession and we have more in the pipeline to come.”