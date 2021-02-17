Red Oak Taverns Acquires Ten Pubs From Wells & Co

Share Tweet Share Email

Red Oak Taverns has acquired its second pub package in 2021, increasing its estate to 190.

The package of ten leased and tenanted pubs, acquired from regional family brewer, Wells & Co are all based in the Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire areas.

Privately owned Red Oak was founded in 2011 by Mark Grunnell and Aaron Brown.

Grunnell said of the sale: “These pubs are a mix of rural destination food venues and community pubs, which are a perfect match for our business and we look forward to welcoming the tenants and their teams to Red Oak Taverns.”

The group is also seeking additional funding for further investments.

Peter Wells, Managing Director of Wells & Co, says “We’re pleased to have found an excellent custodian for these pubs in Red Oak. We’ve worked closely with the Red Oak team to ensure the handover is as seamless as possible and I’m confident these businesses will thrive under Red Oak. The sale enables us to focus on growing our Managed sites both in the UK and France whilst leaving us with a quality portfolio of 170 tenanted pubs.”

Grunnell added: “Following this acquisition we are finalising terms for additional capital of £35m to take advantage of immediate investment opportunities. The pandemic has in some part slowed our plans but with the additional funding and an established and focused team, we are ready to take our business through the next phase of its evolution.”