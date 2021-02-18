UKHospitality Calls On Government To Provide Hospitality With Clear Reopening Roadmap

Share Tweet Share Email

UKHospitality is urging the Government to provide businesses with certainty and clarity in its reopening announcement next week as it presents its own roadmap for the hospitality sector to emerge from lockdown and restrictions.

The hospitality industry lost £72 billion in sales in 2020, its worst year on record, and from the 8th March, the earliest day for any end to the current lockdown, hospitality will have been closed nationally for more than half of the year – 28 weeks since the middle of March 2020.

The roadmap features a 10-point plan to enable hospitality to successfully and sustainably reopen from the start of April, based on vaccination levels and infection rates. UKHospitality argues this should build on the Covid-secure measures that hospitality introduced when it reopened last July – rather than being seen to start from scratch. This should be transitionary, before restrictions are removed in the summer.

The trade association’s plan highlights the significant investment the industry has made to ensure its venues are Covid-secure alongside a raft of new protocols. Additionally, it calls on Government to continue to boost consumer confidence and a return to cities throughout the UK and underpin future recovery with business support including extending the lower 5% VAT rate, coupled with a business rates holiday for the remainder of 2021, to stimulate economic activity and help companies repair their balance sheets.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The success of the vaccine rollout thus far is hugely encouraging and offers not just hospitality but the whole of society a clear exit from this current lockdown.

“However, a delayed reopening will come at the cost of even more jobs and more business collapses – this is an industry that is clearly already on its knees and that has already lost one million jobs, including those lost amongst our ailing supply partners. Prolonged closure risks the longer-term economic recovery and also makes no sense on the grounds of safety. There is no valid reason for hospitality to be at the back of the queue as data shows hospitality venues are very low risk due to the exceptional investment that businesses have made in creating safe and Covid-secure environments.

“It’s clearly important the government follows the data, and we understand the point, but the data is showing that we can move swiftly, safely and sustainably to reopen hospitality in April. Businesses need firm dates to plan their reopening strategies, so they can bring back staff, negotiate their rent with landlords and re-engage with all their suppliers. We urge Government to provide that certainty and to underpin the recovery with business support: extending the 5% VAT rate and the business rates holiday will stimulate consumer demand and help reduce costs. These measures are vital in returning hospitality to being an engine of economic and employment growth.”

UKHospitality’s roadmap to recovery