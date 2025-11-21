RedCat Hospitality Reports Strong Q2 Trading Performance

Share Post Share Email

RedCat Hospitality has announced its trading figures for the second quarter of its current financial year, showing positive momentum across both its pub and hotel divisions.

The company, which operates The Coaching Inn Group and RedCat Independent Pubs, recorded total turnover of £34.6 million during the July to September period.

The Coaching Inn Group contributed £20.9 million to the overall figure, whilst RedCat Independent Pubs generated £13.7 million.

The business reported like-for-like sales growth of 4.3% across the portfolio, with accommodation revenue reaching £10.7 million for the quarter.

Chief executive Richard Lewis highlighted the performance of the accommodation side of the business, noting particularly strong results within The Coaching Inn Group division where like-for-like accommodation sales increased by 10.1%. He attributed this to improved room rates combined with solid summer demand.

Recently refurbished properties have performed particularly well. The Castle of Brecon Hotel in Powys, which underwent significant investment before reopening, has exceeded initial projections with sales more than doubling year-on-year.

RedCat returned to acquisitive mode during the quarter with the purchase of the Warwick Arms Hotel in July. Following completion of a £1.7 million refurbishment programme, the property has now reopened to trade.

The pub division also delivered encouraging results, with RedCat Independent Pubs outperforming market trends. The drinks-led estate recorded like-for-like sales growth of 6%, benefiting from favourable summer weather conditions.

Looking ahead, Lewis emphasised the company’s intention to continue expanding through acquisitions whilst investing in existing sites and staff development.

However, he also voiced concerns shared across the hospitality sector regarding the fiscal environment, joining industry calls for government support measures. These include reductions in VAT, reform of employer National Insurance contributions, and changes to the business rates system.

Lewis stressed that operators require greater long-term fiscal certainty to enable effective planning and investment decisions that support employment growth and economic contribution.