Wetherspoon Confirms First Continental European Venue at Spanish Airport

Image Credit: JD Wetherspoon

Share Post Share Email

JD Wetherspoon has revealed plans to launch its inaugural continental European operation at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport in Spain, marking a significant milestone for the pub operator.

The venue, named Castell de Santa Bàrbera, is scheduled to open by the end of January 2026 representing the chain’s first venture outside the UK and Ireland in its 45-year history.

The new establishment will occupy approximately 1,000 square feet across a single level in the airport’s airside departures area. Operating hours will run from 6am to 9pm daily, with food service available until one hour before closing an external terrace will provide additional customer seating.

Company founder and chairman Tim Martin expressed enthusiasm about the development, stating his anticipation for the first overseas opening and confidence in its appeal to travellers departing from Alicante Airport, saying: “We are very much looking forward to opening our first overseas pub.

“We believe it will be popular with people travelling home from Alicante Airport.”

The menu will predominantly feature items found in Wetherspoon’s UK establishments, including breakfast options, burgers and pizzas. Spanish specialities such as garlic prawns and tortilla will also be available. Beverage offerings will combine familiar UK products with local Spanish selections, though traditional cask ales will be replaced by bottled alternatives.

The venue takes its name from Santa Bàrbara Castle, a historic Alicante landmark, providing a local connection. Interior design will incorporate Spanish tiles rather than the chain’s characteristic patterned carpets seen in British locations.

This opening forms part of broader international ambitions for the company. The operator intends to utilise its Dublin-based subsidiary, JD Wetherspoon Europe, to facilitate EU expansion, following successful domestic franchise partnerships with Haven holiday parks and universities in Hull and Newcastle.

The expansion comes as the UK pub sector faces challenges, with the company reporting increased operational costs following recent budget measures affecting national minimum wage and employer National Insurance contributions.

Further overseas locations are anticipated in the months and years ahead, particularly at airports serving British holidaymakers, though specific details remain under consideration.