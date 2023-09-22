Redditch Pub Gets a £217,000 Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

The Greenlands on Studley Road in Redditch, formerly known as the Mayfly, re-opened on Friday 15th September following a major investment of £217,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete transformation to create a brand-new look with fresh décor to appeal to the local community. Inside, the pub has been completely transformed, featuring a brand-new bar, flooring and furniture throughout. Outside, the Greenlands hosts a large garden which includes a brand-new decking area.

Operator of The Greenlands, Rachel Whitehead, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

The Greenlands provides a wide range of drink offers, including cocktails, wine, and fizz promotions, as well as a full sports package of Sky Sports, BT Sports and Horse Racing. The pub, which also has a pool and darts team, will be hosting an annual schedule of events for the community to enjoy such as regular quiz and karaoke nights, as well as a regular schedule of charity events to support local causes.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at The Greenlands looks fantastic – the team have worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Rachel, every success for the future in making The Greenlands a fantastic hub of the community.”