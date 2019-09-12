Registrations Open For Nestle Professional® Toque d’Or® 2020

Registrations for the prestigious 2020 Nestle Professional® Toque d’Or® competition for aspiring hospitality professionals will open 19th September 2019.

Now in its 32nd year, the Toque d’Or® competition helps to bridge the gap between the theories of the classroom, work-based learning and the exciting reality of the industry. This year the competition will be more inclusive than ever, offering the same opportunities to front and back of house competitors to reflect the equally important roles within the industry.

To make the competition even more accessible, colleges will be invited to enter individual chefs and front of house students rather than teams, and front of house apprentices can apply for the first time alongside their chef counterparts. Entrants will also be able to register digitally via the new website. The new platform allows users to complete the registration process in stages, making entry quick and simple.

Katya Simmons, Managing Director, Nestlé Professional® UK&I said: “Toque d’Or® is constantly evolving and this year is no exception. The competition is committed to helping to build a sustainable future for the hospitality industry and that’s why we’re so passionate about driving skills development both back and front of house.”

This year’s Toque d’Or® winners have just returned from a once in a lifetime trip to Bilbao and San Sebastian in Spain’s Basque country. The hospitality stars spent four days on a gastronomic journey that included pintxos tours and a masterclass in Basque cider sampling and pouring. On top of this, the winners also experienced an evening at the Chef’s Table of three Michelin Star restaurant, Arzak, with Elena Arzak herself, as well as a tour of the kitchen, cellar and laboratory.

Simmons continued: “The trip provided a fantastic opportunity for the winners to get to know some truly amazing businesses, showcasing the very best the hospitality sector has to offer. Innovation and creativity are exciting prospects to aspiring talent and we want to inspire the future stars of foodservice by opening their minds to the possibilities that are available to them.”

Entering the Nestlé Professional® Toque d’Or® competition couldn’t be easier. Whether you are a student or apprentice wanting to compete, or a lecturer or employer keen to open doors to new development opportunities, visit www.nestleprofessional.co.uk/toque-dor. Registration for the competition closes on 22nd November 2019.