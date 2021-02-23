VAT Deferral New Payment Scheme – Online Service Opens

Share Tweet Share Email

Over half a million businesses who deferred VAT payments last year can now join the new online VAT Deferral New Payment Scheme to pay it in smaller monthly instalments, HMRC has announced today (23 February).

In order to take advantage of the new payment scheme businesses will need to have deferred VAT payments between March and June 2020, under the VAT Payment Deferral Scheme. They will now be given the option to pay their deferred VAT in equal consecutive monthly instalments from March 2021.

Businesses will need to opt-in to the VAT Deferral New Payment Scheme. They can do this via the online service that opens on 23 February and closes on 21 June 2021.

Jesse Norman, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said: “The Government has provided a package of support worth over £280bn during the pandemic to help protect millions of jobs and businesses.”

“This now includes the VAT Deferral New Payment Scheme, which will help provide businesses with the breathing space they may need to manage their cashflows in the weeks and months ahead.”

The new payment scheme is part of a wider government package of support, worth more than £280bn, which is helping to protect millions of jobs and businesses. So far around £34bn has been injected into the UK economy following the half a million businesses who deferred their VAT payment last year. The new payment scheme will continue to help the economy recover by enabling businesses, impacted by the pandemic, to manage their business cash flow at a critical time.

Payments can easily be set up via the new payment scheme portal. Businesses can spread their payments with two to 11 equal monthly instalments, interest free. Payments can start from March 2021 and the earlier businesses opt-in the more instalments are available to help spread the cost and provide further support.

Eligible businesses that are unable to use our online services can ring the HMRC Coronavirus Helpline on 0800 024 1222 to join the scheme until 30 June 2021.