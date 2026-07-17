Resilient Buyer Demand Drives Strong Transactional Momentum in the Pub & Restaurant Property Market In 2026

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Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has reported strong transactional momentum across the pub and restaurant property market in the first half of 2026, demonstrating the resilience of buyer demand despite persistent headwinds facing hospitality operators.

As pub and restaurant owners continue to navigate significant cost pressures, staffing challenges and wider economic uncertainty, activity levels across the market have remained robust, driven by a combination of resilient trading performance, motivated buyers and an ongoing appetite for quality hospitality assets.

In the first six months of 2026, Christie & Co was instructed to sell over 330 properties, completed 797 viewings, and agreed 153 deals. Compared with the same period in 2025, viewing activity increased by 7.3%, while agreed deals rose by 57.7%.

The increase in agreed transactions has also translated into stronger completion values. Average freehold completion prices increased by over £127,000, while average leasehold completion prices rose by almost £40,000 compared with H1 2025.

Buyer demand has remained strongest for well-presented, operational businesses that can demonstrate sustainable profitability and offer opportunities for future growth. Independent operators continue to play a significant role in the market, while experienced multi-site operators and corporate buyers remain active where opportunities align with their strategic objectives.

Demand for quality freehold opportunities has continued to support values, with buyers recognising the long-term appeal of hospitality assets in strong trading locations. Meanwhile, leasehold opportunities remain attractive for operators seeking lower entry costs and expansion opportunities.

Stephen Owens, Managing Director – Pubs & Restaurants at Christie & Co, said, “Given the backdrop of ongoing economic pressures, these figures are encouraging. The fact that we have seen both viewing activity and agreed deals increase so significantly demonstrates the strength of underlying demand for quality pub and restaurant businesses.

“Operators who have adapted well to changing consumer behaviours, maintained strong operational performance, and can clearly demonstrate profitability continue to attract substantial interest from buyers. The uplift in completion values also reflects the confidence that many purchasers still have in the long-term prospects of the sector.

“As we move through the second half of the year, we expect demand to remain strongest for businesses that are well-positioned, realistically priced and able to offer clear growth potential.”

Christie & Co’s Pubs & Restaurants Market Review 2026 will be launching in October 2026, providing further analysis on the pub and restaurant property markets.