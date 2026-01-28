Revel Collective Administration Results in 21 Site Closures and 591 Job Losses

Share Post Share Email

The Revel Collective has shut down 21 hospitality venues, resulting in 591 redundancies, following the company’s entry into administration earlier this week.

Administrators FTI Consulting confirmed that the closures affect 14 Revolution Bars locations, six Revolución de Cuba sites, and one Peach Pubs outlet. The administration process had initially put approximately 3,000 positions at risk.

However, two separate acquisition deals have rescued a significant portion of the operator’s estate. Neos Hospitality Group has purchased the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba and Founders & Co brands, securing 20 trading sites. These venues will complement Neos’s current portfolio of 19 locations, which includes Barbara’s Bier Haus, Bonnie Rogues and Circuit. The group has also revealed intentions to transform the former Tiger Tiger venue in London’s Haymarket into a major hospitality destination later this year.

In a parallel transaction, the Coral Pub Company—a newly-established business led by Ted Kennedy—has acquired 21 Peach Pubs sites. Kennedy previously served as managing director of Whitbread’s managed pubs division and currently owns Pebble Hotels in West Sussex.

Combined, these rescue deals have preserved 1,582 jobs throughout the group’s operational sites and head office functions.

The hospitality operator, which trades as The Revel Collective but was formerly called Revolution Bar Group, had been facing mounting financial difficulties. The business had previously highlighted concerns about recent government policy changes, particularly increased employer National Insurance contributions and minimum wage rises, which it said were creating additional cost pressures.

Financial results show the company accumulated losses estimated at £36 million across the previous four years. Under chairman Luke Johnson, who previously led Pizza Express, the business was marketed for sale in October 2025 as liquidity concerns intensified and trading performance deteriorated.

By December, company directors had cautioned shareholders that their equity stakes would probably be eliminated under any potential rescue arrangement. The warning came as part of statutory notifications required ahead of the administration filing.

The group had already implemented significant restructuring measures in 2024, shutting 15 underperforming bars in an attempt to return to stability. However, this recovery strategy was subsequently discontinued, with management initiating a strategic review last autumn to examine alternative funding sources and disposal opportunities.

Company executives attributed recent trading difficulties to reduced discretionary spending among younger demographics and unseasonably warm summer conditions. Third-quarter figures showed turnover declining 7.4 per cent to £26.3 million in the period ending September, with like-for-like sales across the bars division dropping 10.5 per cent.

Financial disclosures also revealed increasing debt levels, with borrowings rising to £25.3 million from £22.1 million at the end of June.