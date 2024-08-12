Riots Caused 10% Drop in National Hospitality Sales

Share Tweet Share Email

The impact on sales in towns where rumoured protests were planned to take place was as high as 40%, with businesses reporting footfall down by as much as 75%.

There were widespread cancellations, particularly in coastal towns where coach and day trips were pulled. City centres also saw mass cancellation of events, with many workers instructed to work from home.

Over the weekend, the Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds backed our calls for insurance companies to act swiftly to help businesses recover.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “These figures are startling and shows the enormous impact the riots, and threat of further disorder, have had on our high streets and communities.

“Bustling, vibrant city centres were turned into ghost towns as the public stayed at home and businesses shut.

“Thankfully, protests and riots didn’t materialise as feared this weekend and we can now turn to how we support our high streets to recover, at a time when many were already struggling with the affordability of running a hospitality business during challenging economic times.

“Hospitality is the glue that knits our communities together and our sector stands ready to work with the government to play a central role in the renewal of our high streets after the challenges of the last 10 days.

“For those businesses sadly affected, that work has already begun and I’m grateful that the Secretary of State has backed our call for swift action from insurance companies dealing with claims. Quick action on practical measures like insurance claims will be crucial for businesses to get back on their feet.”