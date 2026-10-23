Rising Costs Continue to Squeeze Hospitality Profits Despite Strong Summer

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Four in five hospitality businesses say mounting operating costs are restricting investment, as inflation and energy bills erode the benefits of stronger seasonal trading.

A strong summer trading period has failed to translate into improved profitability for many UK hospitality businesses, with rising operating costs continuing to undermine financial performance and restrict investment across the sector.

Research conducted jointly by UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) and Hospitality Ulster highlights the ongoing financial pressures facing operators, as higher energy bills, food and drink inflation and taxation continue to weigh on businesses despite stronger seasonal revenues.

The survey found that almost three-quarters (74%) of respondents had experienced an increase in electricity bills over the preceding three months, adding to the cost pressures confronting pubs, restaurants, hotels and other hospitality venues.

Food and drink inflation remains another significant concern, with 88% of those surveyed identifying rising costs in these areas as one of their principal non-tax challenges over the next 12 months.

The findings suggest that improved sales alone are proving insufficient to deliver meaningful financial recovery, as businesses struggle to absorb higher overheads while maintaining competitive prices and meeting customers’ expectations.

The impact extends beyond day-to-day trading. Four in five respondents (80%) said the current business environment was constraining new investment, raising concerns about the sector’s ability to expand, improve facilities and create employment opportunities.

In a joint statement, the trade bodies said: “A great summer of sunshine and sport brought customers through the door to connect with friends and family, but strong sales are not the same as healthy profits.

“In addition to paying the highest tax burden in the economy, energy costs have risen sharply, with more to come, and food and drink inflation remains stubbornly high, so many businesses are working harder than ever for less. It is no surprise that four in five say the current business environment is holding back investment.

“This is about more than balance sheets. Hospitality is the biggest employer of young people in the country, and our survey shows nearly half of businesses would take on more of them if the tax burden were eased, with almost 60% saying it would protect against further job losses.

“We urge the government to recognise that opportunity and act at the Budget to reduce our tax burden and remove barriers to support investment, growth and jobs in every postcode.”