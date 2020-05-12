Roadmap Gives Pubs Glimmer Of Hope With Possible July Re-Opening

In response to the Government’s recovery roadmap published today, Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“We are pleased to see pubs included as part of the possible reopening of the hospitality sector in July. This would be great news for those pubs who can meet the social distancing measures required by then.

“Of course, it is important to note that more clarity is still needed on the conditions that will be required for pubs to re-open in July. Due to the unique nature and wide range of pubs – no two pubs are the same – for many it may be a considerably longer time until they can fully re-open.

“We have offered to partner with Government on the proposed pilot testing of new COVID-19 secure guidelines to ensure pubs are fully included.

“We believe that pubs should only open when safe to do so, but without additional support now – particularly for those who won’t be able to re-open sooner – many more of our nation’s pubs and the brewers that supply them with beer will struggle to survive closure and beyond. To this end we will continue to press the Government for the ongoing support our sector needs.

“Rishi Sunak’s statement tomorrow will be a pivotal moment. I urge the chancellor to announce more support for our pubs and brewers to see them through to July and beyond. Bridging the significant gaps in financial support for our sector and committing to help them when they re-open under social distancing conditions as trade recovers.

“Without specific additional financial support for pubs and brewers, the social hubs and heart of communities in many towns, villages and cities across the UK will remain at risk.”