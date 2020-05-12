UKHospitality Reaction To Furlough Scheme extension

Commenting on today’s announcement, UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “An extension of the scheme is a sensible, positive and timely move. The scheme has been a crucial lifeline for many businesses and employees. It has helped hospitality overcome the initial crisis, saved businesses and kept jobs open.

“We will now be actively engaging with Government about how the scheme will operate beyond July. The full 80% may need to be extended past July for some businesses in sectors like hospitality that will still operate at much reduced levels of trade, or not yet be able to open. Our businesses will need as much warning as possible if they are to be expected to plan ahead for eventual venue re-openings.

“Increased flexibility for hospitality will be equally vital. Hospitality businesses are not able to go from standstill to full capacity overnight. The additional flexibility being introduced to the scheme will allow our workers to return to work in a safer, graduated way – that is crucial to help the Government to safeguard public health, jobs and businesses.”