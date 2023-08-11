Rugeley Pub Crowns Their ‘Local Legend’ As Part Of A Nationwide Campaign With People’s Captain

Share Tweet Share Email

A man from Rugeley has been named as a Local Legend in a nationwide campaign after being nominated by his community for his selflessness and devotion to helping others.

Terry Goodier was celebrated with an evening of music, great food and beer in an event which saw over 100 members of the community gather at The Redmore pub to honour their incredible friend.

As part of the campaign, ran by People’s Captain in partnership with Punch Pubs & Co, customers from pubs across the Punch estate had the chance to nominate a ‘Legend’ within their community, who also defines Punch’s ‘Doing Well by Doing Good’ programme.

Terry, a legend in his own right, received numerous nominations for his ability to always put others first, for consistently supporting his friends and family and for his ongoing support across the community. So, on Thursday the 20th of July he was crowned in a red-carpet style event by People’s Captain founder and ex-professional Rugby player, Greg Bateman.

Speaking on behalf of the event and Terry’s win, Greg said:

“This kind of event showcases that small everyday things can really make a difference to people’s lives.

“The bigger message in all of this is that small actions create a wider impact, and we are all capable of making a difference. Sometimes it’s just an arm around the shoulder, or a physical act. Terry is a shining example of someone that can do something so small yet have a huge impact.”

The event, which was co-hosted by Management Partners Ryan Morris and Laura Hughes of The Redmore pub, saw their generous garden transform with a decorated marquee, outdoor stage and tables adorned with balloons and bunting.

Management Partner Ryan said:

“What can we say about Terry, he’s a legend, but so incredibly humble. Terry is a gentle giant and he’s everybody’s friend.

“It’s so nice to see him being celebrated because he’s always looked after everyone else. Even during his own struggles, you could ring him at any time, or talk to him in the pub and he would always be there for you.”

Laura added: “It’s no surprise that Terry has won this campaign, and if we could have picked anyone it would be him. He’s so passionate about helping people and does so much for the community and his family, but you never hear what he does for himself.

“The Redmore is the heart of the community and whatever happens there is always somebody there to support you. We feel so privileged that people choose to come back here!”

Speaking on behalf of his win, Terry said:

“I feel proud. Emotional. I didn’t realise I had so many friends. This all started when a friend asked me for help, I was in a dark place myself at the time but helping other people got me through.

“I didn’t realise that my friends and family were actually worried about me and just wanted to keep me busy by helping others. You realise that life is touchy, and you can be on the edge, but the best thing is having good friends and family around you.

“It is an honour to be here, and I feel privileged to have all these people around me. The Redmore, it’s a community pub, the people who run it are lovely, Ryan, Laura, Steve, and Julie they all make you feel welcome, you can come in here for help and there will always be someone who can step forward.”

Speaking on behalf of Punch Pubs & Co., Head of PR & Brand Communications Caroline Southwell said: “We’re so proud to be partnering with Greg and the team at People’s Captain once again. This event has been instrumental in highlighting how important the pub’s place is within the community, and how small acts of kindness can have a huge impact.”