Black Sheep Launches New Beer to Support Rob Burrow’s MND Fundraising

Share Tweet Share Email

Black Sheep Brewery is launching the new beer in support of rugby legend Rob Burrow MBE, in partnership with Rob Burrow Racing Club.

Rugby, horse racing and beer fans can now help raise money to support Rob with Burrow’s Blonde. A total of 10p from every pint and bottle sold is donated to the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Trust and the Rob Burrow Racing Club.

The launch event for Burrow’s Blonde saw Rob, along with family, friends, teammates, and Rob’s former racehorse, Burrow Seven, head to the Black Sheep Brewery in Masham, North Yorkshire, where the beer was created.

“We’re really excited to be working with Black Sheep Brewery and launching Burrow’s Blonde,” said Rob’s wife, Lindsey. “It’s a great opportunity for people to support Rob by simply buying a beer and enjoying a drink with loved ones.

“Being here today with the whole family, Rob’s former Leeds Rhinos teammates, and the Good Racing Co team is really special. The whole family are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support.”

Burrow Seven has helped to raise nearly £180,000 for charity. Since retiring from racing, the horse has continued its good work by becoming an equine welfare and therapy horse.

Phil Hawthorne, behind The Good Racing Co, said:

“What began as Rob’s charity horse, Burrow Seven, has transformed into the Rob Burrow Racing Club, something completely unique in the racing community.

“With The Good Racing Co, we aim to redefine racing as an all-inclusive sport that motivates and excites people, especially when racing for good causes.”

Dan Scott Paul, head brewer at Black Sheep Brewery, said:

“When Phil approached us with this idea we knew we had to get involved to support this great cause and a true Yorkshire legend in the best way we know how — with a great beer.

“Burrow’s Blonde is a cracking pint, but the story behind it is so much more than that. Many of us are Rugby League fans and are familiar with Rob’s story. Our aim is to use our brewing credentials to raise as much money as possible for Rob and to raise awareness for MND.”

An inspiration to families up and down the country, Rob announced in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Since then, Rob has championed raising awareness of the disease through various charitable initiatives and supportive organisations, helping to raise millions for those suffering from MND here in the UK.