Sacha Lord Launches FOI Request Over Budget Impact on Hospitality

Sacha Lord, the prominent Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester and Chair of the Night Time Industries Association, has launched a comprehensive Freedom of Information request to HM Treasury, demanding answers over the government’s controversial business rates reforms announced in the recent Budget.

The move comes as the hospitality sector braces for what many operators describe as a perfect storm of rising costs, with concerns mounting that the changes could trigger a wave of pub and venue closures across the UK.

“I don’t believe the Government understands the damage a closed pub will do to the local community,” Lord said. “That’s why yesterday my lawyers issued a Freedom of Information Request. What checks did they carry out prior to announcing the catastrophic Budget that will force a raft of closures?”

Sweeping Information Demand

The FOI request, submitted through legal representatives, seeks extensive documentation from the Treasury covering the period from January 2023 to the Budget announcement on 26 November 2025. The 11-point request demands access to ministerial submissions, economic appraisals, impact assessments, and correspondence with key industry bodies.

Significantly, Lord is seeking details of any consultation or information received from major trade organisations including UK Hospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, and the British Retail Consortium, as well as communications from government departments including Business and Trade, Culture, Media and Sport, and Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Budget Changes Under Scrutiny

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in her Budget the introduction of a new five-category multiplier structure for business rates, creating a distinction between retail, hospitality and leisure properties and other commercial properties, alongside a new band for high-value properties. These changes are scheduled to take effect from April 2026.

The announcement coincided with the Valuation Office Agency’s updated rateable values for all commercial properties in England and Wales, meaning businesses across the hospitality sector face a double impact of structural reform and revaluation.

Lord’s FOI request specifically demands any distributional analysis showing expected winners and losers by sector, region, rateable value band, business size, and property type, as well as Green Book-style economic appraisals examining the chosen policy option against alternatives.

Sector Under Pressure

The hospitality industry has repeatedly warned that pubs and venues are operating on razor-thin margins, with many already struggling following years of pandemic recovery, energy cost increases, and rising wage bills. Industry leaders argue that the business rates burden falls disproportionately on hospitality businesses, which require physical premises in high-footfall locations but generate lower margins than many other commercial operations.

The FOI request also seeks copies of ministerial briefings, Q&A packs, and speaking notes prepared for announcements and stakeholder engagements, suggesting Lord is preparing to scrutinise the government’s communication strategy around the reforms.

Should the Treasury determine that the cost of responding exceeds statutory limits, Lord’s legal team has requested guidance on how the request could be refined to remain within the cost threshold, indicating a determination to pursue the matter.

What Happens Next

HM Treasury has 20 working days to respond to the FOI request under the terms of the Freedom of Information Act 2000. However, the department may claim exemptions for policy formulation, ministerial communications, or commercially sensitive information, which could result in redacted or partial disclosure.

The challenge comes at a critical time for the sector, with operators planning their 2026 budgets and making decisions about the viability of their businesses. Many will be watching closely to see what the government’s internal assessments reveal about the true impact of these changes on high street hospitality.

Lord’s intervention signals a growing willingness within the industry to take a more confrontational stance with government over policies perceived to threaten the survival of community pubs and hospitality venues across the country.