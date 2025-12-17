Two New Initiatives Set to Open Doors for Young Hospitality Workers Amid Autumn Budget Pressures

Share Post Share Email

With recent warnings of significant job losses across the hospitality industry, new initiatives – Rise & Serve and Hospitality: The Leaders of Tomorrow – are creating opportunities for young people.

The hospitality sector is facing mounting workforce pressures following the 2025 Autumn Budget announcement, with industry leaders warning that rising costs and fiscal reforms could place tens of thousands of jobs at risk.

Since the 2024 Autumn Budget, hospitality – already facing the impact of minimum wage rises and business rate reforms – has accounted for more than half of all job losses nationwide.

At the same time, the government plans to expand youth apprenticeships by 50,000 places over the next three years, including opportunities in the hospitality industry.

To help to amplify these efforts, the Hospitality Junior Board, alongside industry and regional partners, is launching two new initiatives – Rise & Serve and Hospitality: The Leaders of Tomorrow – to protect and expand employment opportunities for young people. Together, the programmes create structured routes into hospitality, support employers to recruit, train, and retain talent, and reinforce the sector’s role as one of the UK’s largest providers of first jobs.

Information on the new initiatives below:

Rise & Serve

The latest ONS figures show there are 702,000 people aged 16 to 24 who are unemployed, 60,000 more than the previous year.

With nearly half of NEET young people reporting a disability, Rise & Serve addresses a significant national gap through an inclusive, strengths-based programme that delivers real experience and measurable impact.

Led by the Hospitality Junior Board alongside The Grand, York and regional partners, Rise & Serve is an eight-week, co-designed hospitality programme aligned with the UK Government’s Trailblazer scheme.

The programme invites 16 young people, including those facing disadvantage or hidden barriers, to co-create and run a fully functioning pop-up restaurant.

Over eight weeks, participants design the menu, develop and deliver a marketing strategy, gain essential kitchen and front-of-house skills, and host a live ticketed dining event for more than 50 guests, raising funds for charity.

Recognising that 1 in 10 NEET individuals are autistic, Rise & Serve is intentionally neurodiversity-aware, offering:

Flexibility for sensory needs, anxiety, and executive functioning challenges

Strengths-based role choice (kitchen, front-of-house, marketing)

Weekly coaching check-ins and a buddy system

Travel expense support

On completion, participants are supported into employment, further training, mentoring, or additional skills development.

The programme is delivered through a strong regional partnership including:

Hospitality Junior Board – Programme design, management, and mentoring

The Grand, York – Host venue, kitchen support, logistics, and skills development

Being Hospitality – Specialist workshop delivery

Pink Spaghetti York – Administration and logistics

Job Centre – Recruitment support

Better Connect partners with the Hospitality Junior Board through the Trailblazer Community Grants programme, which funds innovative projects such as Rise & Serve.

Joe McKenzie, Relationship Manager at Better Connect, commented: “We are excited to partner with this innovative organisation who are supporting young, neurodivergent people build confidence and practical skills in the world of hospitality”.

Hospitality: The Leaders of Tomorrow

Hospitality: The Leaders of Tomorrow, taking place on 23 March 2026 at the award-winning Rudding Park, Harrogate, will bring together young people working in hospitality and tourism for a high-energy day of learning, inspiration, and connection.

Created and delivered by the The Hospitality Junior Board CIC and funded by the York & North Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership, the event places emerging talent at the heart of the sector’s future – giving under-30s the tools, confidence, and community they need to thrive.

Delegates can expect:

Hands-on workshops on resilience, personal branding, and career growth

Networking opportunities with peers, mentors, and employers

Inspiring industry speakers (to be announced) sharing real-world insights

A celebratory atmosphere showcasing the passion, people, and pride at the heart of hospitality

With 100 – 125 delegates expected, the event is designed to be intimate, engaging, and full of opportunity.

Key outcomes include:

Stronger confidence, connection, and sector pride among young professionals

Greater visibility of hospitality as a career of choice

Enhanced links to regional skills and leadership programmes

Data-driven insights to inform future investment in youth and skills development

The event was officially launched last month, with Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith and Tony Watson, Head of Tourism at North Yorkshire Council.

Alongside David and Tony, is founder of The Hospitality Junior Board CIC, Philip Bolson, who commented: “This event is about giving young people in hospitality the recognition, development, and community they deserve. It’s a movement for change – led by the people it’s designed to benefit.”