Penshurst Pub Wins Place in The Good Food Guide

The Leicester Arms in Penshurst, near Tonbridge, has been named in The Good Food Guide’s inaugural 100 Best Pubs. The accolade for the historic village pub was given in recognition of its outstanding food, quality drinks and friendly, attentive service.

The listing comes hot on the heels of the pub’s recent inclusion in The Guardian’s 30 Best UK pubs for an autumn escape with great food. The country inn will build on this momentum with a packed calendar of events and experiences that celebrate great food, drink and hospitality in the heart of the Kent countryside.

The Leicester Arms was transformed with a major refurbishment in 2024 by the Little & Large Pub Company, who run the pub, and owners Brakspear, which upgraded the pub while retaining its charm and character.

Manu Bhatt, founder of the Little & Large Pub Company said:

“We are proud of the team and grateful to our guests, neighbours and suppliers for their support. Being named in The Good Food Guide and highlighted by The Guardian as a great place to stay and food destination is a real boost to what we have set out to create here. We are excited to welcome guests for a season of long lunches, cosy dinners and memorable celebrations.”

The Best 100 Pubs includes pubs across the country, rating them for their brilliant cooking, quality beers and other drinks, and warm welcome. Some of the country’s finest chefs feature on the list, creating approachable, affordable dishes from ingredients with local provenance. The Leicester Arms achieved No.91 on this year’s list.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said:

“This is wonderful and well-deserved recognition for the team at The Leicester Arms. Under Little & Large, the pub has gone from strength to strength, thanks to their focus on achieving the highest standards in the kitchen and front of house. We’re delighted to be working with such a talented pub operator.”