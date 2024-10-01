Sanicom. Proven & Reliable Pump Solution for Hospitality

Share Post Share Email

Saniflo is best known for its range of domestic macerators that pioneered the ability to install bathrooms in spaces where gravity drainage was unavailable. The full range of products from Saniflo includes models to pump grey water waste from laundry rooms, washing facilities and kitchens, including those in commercial premises. The Sanicom range, in particular, has become a mainstay in hospitality projects when a pumping mechanism is required to lift waste water away from catering or cleaners sinks, dishwashers, glass washers, ice machines and washing machines.

The powerful floor mounted lifting station range includes two models; the single pump Sanicom 1and the Sanicom 2 which features twin pumps for applications where continuity of use is imperative. The motors operate alternately for even wear but each is a fail-safe back up for the other in the event of a pump issue. The second pump will also assist the first in the event of a large deluge of water.

Both models operate automatically via a pressure switch and dip tube that controls the activation of the motor and have multiple connections so that a range of products can be connected. The tank of the Sanicom 2 is equipped with 2 immersion tubes to control the motor and alarm.

Frequently used in buildings that are undergoing ‘change of use’ the Sanicom 1 and Sanicom 2 can pump up to 11m and 15m respectively, making basement or underground installations a breeze.

Easy to install, maintain and operate, the Sanicom range can provide drainage discharge whatever the project.

For further information visit www.saniflo.co.uk