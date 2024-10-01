The Farrier Pub In Camden Set To Close Its Doors In November

Share Post Share Email

Camden Market’s first ever pub is to close after just three years, citing the “seasonal tourist-heavy” nature of the area.

The Farrier opened in Stables Market’s North Yard during the Covid pandemic building a reputation for Sunday roasts and innovative cocktails

The pub will close its doors on November 3rd as the team explore fresh opportunities and seek new locations for neighbourhood sites with the goal of serving a more local audience.

Geroge Hartshorn, co-owner of The Farrier said:

“We’re incredibly proud of what the team has achieved with The Farrier, especially launching during the challenges of the pandemic and becoming a valued part of Camden’s vibrant tapestry. While it’s bittersweet to close this chapter, we’re excited to rebuild and bring our hospitality offering to new neighbourhoods across London.”

To mark its final month, The Farrier will serve up London’s largest Sunday roast menu, featuring 10 different serves from classic cuts to rare game and poultry. The new menu – featuring nine different items of meat, game, poultry as well as a plant based smoked beetroot and walnut wellington – runs from October 6 until November 3.