Savour the Best of Scotland as ScotHot25 Showcases Local Food and Drink Producers

Scotland’s premier food, drink, hospitality, retail, and tourism showcase is set to return with a celebration of local suppliers at ScotHot25, taking place at the SEC Glasgow from 26th – 27th February 2025.

ScotHot25 promises to provide an unmissable opportunity for hospitality businesses to engage with Scotland’s finest food and drink brands, ensuring access to top-quality, local ingredients, with a spotlight on supporting local producers.

This year’s show highlights include the Great Taste Market, presented by the Guild of Fine Food, the organisers of the Great Taste Awards. Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme, putting products to the test and allowing high quality brands to shine on the shelves with their seal of approval.

Attendees will have the chance to sample a range of award-winning products and meet their makers, with an exceptional array of suppliers from Scotland and further afield taking their place on the SEC floor. Featured brands include:

• Great Glen Distillery

• Mackays

• North Uist Distillery

• Scottish Honeyberry Growers

• Rora Dairy

Another highlight of this year’s event is the Scottish Regional Foods Market, in association with Scotland Food & Drink, which will provide a platform for the country’s local suppliers to showcase their produce. These stands will celebrate the rich diversity of Scotland’s regions, from island creameries to Borders distilleries, coastal seafood and Highland fudge, this showcase offers visitors a sensory journey through Scotland’s culinary landscape, with producers such as:

• East Lothian Pavilion featuring: Belhaven Smokehouse, Buck and Birch, The Chocolate Tree, Company Bakery (among others)

• Food From Argyll featuring: Isle of Mull Coffee, Tiree Tea, Isle of Mull Seaweed

• Dumfries and Galloway: Galloway Lodge Preserves, Ninefold Distillery

• Appetite for Angus: Gin Bothy

• Orkney: Orkney Ice Cream

ScotHot25’s Managing Director, Toby Wand, said: “Scotland is renowned for its incredible food and drink offering, and ScotHot provides a vital platform to connect local suppliers with businesses across the hospitality sector. From discovering new flavours to forging essential supplier relationships, the markets are a key opportunity for industry professionals to meet makers from across the country, allowing them to invest in quality, sustainable and local produce.”

Iain Baxter, Chief Executive of Scotland Food & Drink added: “By showcasing local producers through outlets like the regional foods market, ScotHot highlights the importance of supporting Scotland’s suppliers to drive growth and innovation in the hospitality sector.”

In addition to the Great Taste Market and Regional Foods Market, ScotHot25 will feature over 250 exhibitors, educational presentations, and the renowned Scottish Culinary Championships, which include the coveted Scottish Chef of the Year competition.

For more information and to register your attendance, visit www.scothot.co.uk