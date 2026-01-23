SBPA Welcomes Aberdeen’s World Cup Licensing Extension And Urges Other Boards To Follow

Share Post Share Email

The Scottish Beer & Pub Association (SBPA) has warmly welcomed Aberdeen City Licensing Board’s decision to grant a blanket 3am licensing extension for the duration of this summer’s FIFA World Cup, with additional flexibility allowing venues to remain open 30 minutes after the final whistle of Scotland matches.

The move ensures that pubs, bars, and restaurants across Aberdeen can show Scotland’s late night fixtures—kicking off as late as 2am UK time—without fans missing key moments of the national team’s first World Cup appearance since 1998.

The extension allows:

• All hospitality venues to open until 3am during the tournament

• Additional time for Scotland matches that run beyond 3am, ensuring full coverage and safe dispersal

• Restaurants as well as pubs to participate in the extended hours

Commenting, Paul Togneri said: “This is an extremely welcome and pragmatic decision from Aberdeen’s Licensing Board. Scotland’s return to the World Cup is a moment of huge national pride, and fans should be able to come together in their local pubs to enjoy these historic matches—no matter the kick off time.

“Aberdeen has shown real leadership by recognising the importance of hospitality to our communities and our economy. We hope that other licensing boards across Scotland now follow suit and adopt similar blanket extensions. Doing so would support responsible, well managed venues and ensure fans everywhere can enjoy the tournament safely and socially.

“This is a once in a generation moment for Scottish football. Our pubs are the beating heart of matchday culture, and we want fans in every city and town to have the same opportunity that Aberdeen has now guaranteed.”

The news comes shortly after the Scottish FA confirmed that sale of alcohol could be trialed during the friendly matches against Japan in March and Curaçao in May, which has been welcomed by the SBPA.

Togneri added: “This is a really positive step. The current ban penalises football fans for the actions of a tiny minority 46 years ago and is unjustifiable in our view. We’re hopeful it will finally be ditched soon and football fans will be able to enjoy a beer responsibly while cheering on their team.”