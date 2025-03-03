Scotland’s Alana Quigley Named Institute of Hospitality Restaurant Manager of the Year 2025

Share Post Share Email

Alana Quigley, Restaurant Manager at Gleneagles, Scotland, has won the coveted Institute of Hospitality Restaurant Manager of the Year 2025 (RMOY) title after a gruelling day of competition at the Hotel Café Royal, London, on 28 February 2025. With Joshua Oliver Ndirmbita, Restaurant Manager at Estelle Manor, Oxfordshire, UK, a formidable runner-up.

After a full day of tasks and interviews, the winner’s announcement was made in front of a packed room of hospitality professionals, judges, family members and industry leaders.

Winning the title at the end of an exhausting day, Alana said: “I am absolutely ecstatic. In fact, that doesn’t even begin to cover it. It has been an amazing journey supported by the people I work with, and I’ve had such an amazing day, thanks to the judges and candidates alike; they have all been incredible. I am speechless.”

Asked what advice she would give hospitality professionals who may be considering entering next year, Alana said: “Just do it. Just go for it. Put yourself forward and go outside your comfort zone. Being part of the selected 16 semi-finalists was an incredible journey in itself. The quality of the people and the supportive experience are probably the main things I will get out of my entire journey here today. Everyone should do it just to connect with like-minded people and meet people that are the best, true versions of themselves.”

Alana wins a wealth of prizes from the Institute of Hospitality to help support her career, including 12 months’ membership, a tailored professional development programme, and invitations to the Institute’s top events throughout the year. Plus, luxurious stays and dining experiences at hotels in London, Wales, and Scotland, thanks to the generosity of our judges and sponsors.

As runner-up, Joshua Oliver Ndirmbita, Restaurant Manager at Estelle Manor, Oxfordshire, gave an impressive performance, with the judges confirming it was an incredibly difficult decision as both professionals were ‘truly outstanding’.

On achieving the latest recognition in his 15-year hospitality journey, Joshua said: “I am truly elated to reach this significant milestone and be awarded runner-up of the Institute of Hospitality’s Restaurant Manager of the Year 2025 competition. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me in ensuring I have the right tools and materials to perform brilliantly.

Joshua concluded,

“Your encouragement and assistance have made a tremendous difference to me and my career.”

Joshua also receives 12 months’ membership of the Institute of the Hospitality and a tailored mentoring programme alongside prizes from sponsors Prosecco DOC.

IoH CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI commented:

“All 16 finalists definitely raised the bar again this year. All the judges were highly impressed with their performance throughout the day in all the tasks, but Alana was a clear choice, and we are delighted she now takes her place as our 16th RMOY winner.”