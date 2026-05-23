Scottish Pubs Urged to Plan Ahead as SBPA Publishes New World Cup Guidance

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With less than a month to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, pubs across Scotland are preparing to welcome fans for what will be Scotland’s first World Cup finals appearance in 28 years.

To support licensees ahead of the tournament, the Scottish Beer & Pub Association has today (May 22) published updated operational guidance for venues planning to show matches this summer. The guidance is designed to help pubs deliver a safe, well-run and enjoyable experience for customers during a competition that runs from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

The document brings together practical advice for publicans on key areas such as licensing, staffing, managing busy services, and creating safe environments for customers, with an emphasis on early planning and close local coordination. It also includes a breakdown of the local licensing decisions by respective licensing boards across the country.

Produced by the Scottish Beer & Pub Association in partnership with Police Scotland, the guidance encourages licensing authorities, the licensed trade and the police to work together to ensure a safe and successful tournament. It is also supported by Best Bar None Scotland, BII Scotland, Scottish Alcohol Industry Partnership, Institute of Licensing, Night Time Industries Association, Scottish Hospitality Group, Scottish Licensed Trade Association, and UK Hospitality-Scotland.

Paul Togneri of the Scottish Beer & Pub Association said: “This summer’s World Cup is a landmark moment — it’s Scotland’s first finals since 1998, and pubs will be at the heart of how fans come together to enjoy it. We want as many people as possible to have a brilliant time in their local, and that means planning ahead.

“Our guidance is practical, Scotland-focused support for operators — covering licensing, staffing and sensible steps to manage busy matchdays safely. We’re also encouraging early engagement with Licensing Standards Officers and Police Scotland, so everyone is working to the same plan and the tournament is enjoyed responsibly in communities across the country.”