Worldchefs President Thanks Wales for an “Unbelievable” Congress and Expo

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The Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 held in Wales from May 16-19 has been declared an “unbelievable experience” by the president of the biggest global culinary event.

Andy Cuthbert, president of the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs), the largest international membership organisation in the food and beverage industry, said: “The last four days here in Wales have been extraordinary – it’s a time I will cherish as president.”

More than 1,200 people attended the 41st congress and expo – the first time it had been held in the UK in its 98-year history – which was hosted by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) at International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), Newport with support with chefs from the Home Nations.

Themed ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate’, the event gave delegates a chance to network with the world’s top chefs, hear a stellar line-up of speakers, watch talented competitors in the Global Chefs Challenge Finals and visit a wide range of exhibits in the Expo village.

The event brought together chefs, educators and hospitality professionals from nearly 100 countries for four days of learning, networking and global culinary exchange.

To bring the curtain down on the congress, CAW ambassador Katherine Jenkins, OBE, Welsh superstar classical singer and co-founder of Cygnet Gin, received a standing ovation after singing ‘When you return to Wales’.

“This song was especially written for the occasion as a small, heartfelt reminder that wherever in the world your travels may take you, you will always have a welcome here in Wales,” she told delegates.

She thanked Worldchefs for holding the event in Wales and said she hoped the delegates had enjoyed their time in the country.

She had bottles of Cygnet Gins specially engraved for the winners of the four Global Chefs Challenge Finals held during the event.

Mr Cuthbert said: “We have had an unbelievable experience here in Wales, topped off by a beautiful song from Katherine Jenkins. The organisation, comradery and support we have received have been just flawless.

“We all work in the industry and I run big events back home in Dubai, so I know what takes to pull off something of this size. The location and proximity to other hotels was perfect and ICC Wales as a venue is absolutely spot-on.

“Overall, it has been a wonderful event and, as president, I could not be happier with the end result.”

He thanked CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Peter Fuchs, culinary director of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales and the hotels, in which delegates stayed, for their hospitality.

Mr Watkins said: “We had more than 1,200 delegates over the four days, 580 people attend the gala dinner. Never did I think we would achieve this here in Wales and we have done it to put the country on the world stage – unbelievable!”

He thanked everyone, including sponsors, suppliers, delegates and competitors for contributing to the success of a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Mr Fuchs added: “I spoke to many delegates who didn’t realise that we have this fantastic convention centre here in Wales. It was many years in the making, but we finally managed to get the Worldchefs Congress & Expo here.

“It was a proud moment for me to see all the chefs who attended, lots of friends of mine who I have met over the past 40 years through my travels, and welcome them to my home here in Wales.

“Although I’m not Welsh, I’ve been here quite a long time now and I am proud to share all the fantastic food and drink produce that we are fortunate to have here.

“I have to say that my culinary team, under the direction of ICC Wales executive head chef Gavin McDonagh, have done a fantastic job. Without them, we could not have delivered what we have done for the congress.”