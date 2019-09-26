Seafood Week Sails Into North East Lincolnshire

Seafood is being celebrated in North East Lincolnshire through a number of events across the region.Seafood Week is an annual campaign run by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, as part of its work to encourage people to eat more seafood more often.

The North East Lincolnshire celebration is taking place at Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre and has been organised in partnership with North East Lincolnshire Council and the area’s processors and sellers.

On the first day of Seafood Week (4 October) Alfred Enderby’s Ro-Ro boat will be outside the Heritage Centre from 10am to 3pm serving PGI status smoked haddock fishcakes.

Throughout the rest of Seafood Week (except Monday), the Centre will be serving free seafood samples from smoked haddock fishcakes to prawns, fish fingers, and mackerel.

There will also be a display of seafood products that are produced in the North East Lincolnshire area and some net braiding demonstrations.

Other businesses promoting seafood over the week will include:

Ashbourne Hotel, North Killingholme will have daily species specials as will its sister hotel The Brackenborough Hotel, Louth

Healing Manor Hotel, Healing will have a North Sea seafood platter on the menu all week

Premier Seafood, Riby Street, Grimsby will have seafood samples for customers to try and run Fiver Fest

The Tale of Two, Cleethorpes serving daily seafood specials and revamping the main menu with more seafood

Gavin Hatton, Regional Manager for Humber and the North East, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be partnering with Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre and the local seafood traders to celebrate Seafood Week. With an exciting programme of events planned from 4-11 October, it’s a great opportunity to promote the fantastic variety of delicious fish and shellfish available and give local seafood lovers a chance to tempt their taste buds and try something new. I’d encourage everyone who’s in the area to stop by and join the festivities.”

Councillor Callum Procter, portfolio holder for tourism, heritage and culture at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Seafish to the Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre for Seafood Week. It’s the ideal venue for an event such as this considering the town’s fishing history.

“For centuries, the trawlermen of Grimsby battled the elements at sea to bring home their catch, so it seems fitting to be celebrating Seafood Week right here at the centre.”

David Ornsby, Acting Operations Director, Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre said: “Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre has been celebrating Grimsby’s enormous contribution to the Fishing Industry for over 25 years. We are delighted to support this event, building on the legacy of the former World’s Premier Fishing Port and promoting seafood in 2019”.

Now in its fifth year, Seafood Week aims to encourage the consumption of seafood everywhere – whether it’s cooked and enjoyed at home, in a café or restaurant, or at the local fish and chip shop – and to promote the fantastic variety of species available in the UK and celebrate the health benefits of this delicious protein source.

This year’s campaign will run from 4-11 October with activity delivered from Seafish’s consumer brand Fish is the Dish. People can get involved and join the Seafood Week conversation online by tagging @fishisthedish using the hashtag #seafoodweek.