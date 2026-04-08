Young’s to Acquire Cubitt House London Pubs

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Pub operator Young’s has today (April 8) announced that it has agreed to acquire Cubitt House London Pubs.

The acquisition comprises a collection of eight iconic leasehold pubs and pubs with bedrooms in west London. These include:

• The Barley Mow (Mayfair)

• The Builders Arms (Chelsea)

• The Coach Makers Arms (Marylebone)

• The Grazing Goat (Marylebone)

• The Orange (Belgravia)

• The Princess Royal (Notting Hill)

• The Thomas Cubitt (Belgravia)

• The Alfred Tennyson (Belgravia)

The acquisition also includes a ninth pub in Belgravia, that is currently being developed.

In a statement Young’s said it has closely followed the Cubitt House pubs business for some time and recognises the strong culture and exceptional teams that have contributed to its success, something which Young’s will look to retain, support and develop these qualities further.

The Acquisition aligns closely with Young’s strategy to grow in London and operate well-invested pubs in prime locations. The Acquisition will be funded from existing banking facilities and is expected to complete on 22 April 2026.

Simon Dodd, CEO said: “We are delighted to be adding this collection of iconic pubs and pubs with rooms to the Young’s estate. Located in some of London’s most affluent neighbourhoods, these premium sites align perfectly with our strategy to selectively expand our business.”