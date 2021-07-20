Severe Staff Shortages Dampen Freedom Day Celebrations For Hospitality Sector

Share Tweet Share Email

The number of new job vacancies in the hospitality sector rose by almost 10 per cent in the last seven days according to new analysis by leading audit, tax and consulting firm RSM.

In total, there were 8,287 new live vacancies for hospitality jobs on job website Indeed, up by nearly 10 per cent from 7,643 postings the previous week – highlighting acute staff shortages as the hospitality sector gears up for Freedom Day.

The total number of live hospitality vacancies sits at 43,819 which is three per cent up over the last seven days, from 42,392.

Paul Newman, Head of Leisure and Hospitality at RSM, said: ‘The combination of Brexit, Covid restrictions and the test and trace ‘pingdemic’ is putting acute pressure on the hospitality sector.

‘We’ve finally reached Freedom Day, but any boost is being dampened as the sector struggle to find the staff as job vacancies jump 10 per cent in the last week. In an industry that is so heavily dependent on people to deliver the best experience for consumers, the continued squeeze on the labour market will hits sales over the coming months.

‘At a time where consumer spending is still well below pre-pandemic levels, staff shortages will hamper any recovery for hospitality businesses. With finances for many remaining on a knife edge, urgent action from the Government is needed to consider relaxing visa barriers for hospitality workers to allow businesses to operate effectively