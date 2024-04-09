Shakespeare With Sheps Returns To Two Kent Pub Gardens This Summer

Share Tweet Share Email

Shepherd Neame is joining forces for a second year with Kent theatre company, Changeling, to stage open air theatre at two of its popular pubs this summer.

Shakespeare With Sheps will see Maidstone-based Changeling Theatre perform Shakespeare’s Henry V during its outdoor summer theatre tour in two of its pub gardens.

The two diverse destinations chosen are The New Flying Horse at Wye and the Royal Albion Hotel on Broadstairs seafront.

It is the second time Britain’s oldest brewer has teamed up with the company to bring Shakespeare to Shepherd Neame venues.

This year, the first performance will be at The New Flying Horse in the beautiful village of Wye near Ashford on Tuesday, July 2 at 7pm. Theatre fans will be able to soak up the rural setting, as the show takes place in the pub’s spacious, lawned garden.

The second will be the following night on Wednesday, July 3, also at 7pm, at The Royal Albion Hotel on Broadstairs seafront.

Best known for its hugely successful open air tour each summer, the Changeling Theatre have staged Shakespeare’s most popular plays in locations ranging from castles to gardens and even beaches for more than 20 years.

Henry V is arguably Shakespeare’s most famous and popular ‘war play’ and is based on the events of the Hundred Years’ War. It is also not without comedy, and in typical Shakespeare style, the leading characters are ruthlessly mocked by the underclass throughout.

Directed by Rob Forknall and with the same creative team from last year’s Love’s Labour’s Lost, this production will take its design cues from the game of chess and promises to be a visual treat – full of action and intrigue.

Shepherd Neame’s Chief Executive, Jonathan Neame, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that this exciting partnership is returning for a second year, bringing live theatre to two of our pub’s open spaces this summer.

“The New Flying Horse and The Royal Albion Hotel are both fantastic locations in which to enjoy the show. The Changeling Theatre are well known for their fun and creative shows and we can’t wait to add their performances to what we already offer our customers this summer.”

Artistic director of the Changeling Theatre, Rob Forknall, said: “Henry V is popular with audiences and our production promises to be entertaining, challenging and with some Changeling humour thrown in for good measure.”