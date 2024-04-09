Nine Stonegate Group Managers Gain Leadership Roles Across Its UK Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group marks a significant achievement as it celebrates the graduation of nine talented managers from its diverse pubs across the UK. This milestone marks the first-ever Aspirations cohort comprising members from each of Stonegate’s three business units: Pub Partners, Craft Union and Managed Pubs.

The Aspirations programme, now in its eleventh cycle, is part of Stonegate Group’s award-winning learning and development programme, Albert’s Theory of Progression. The programme provides customised learning paths for career advancement in the hospitality industry.

The latest cohort concluded in December 2023 and played a crucial role in propelling nine high-potential individuals into leadership roles within the company. The group saw promotions across various business areas, highlighting the programme’s adaptability and success in cultivating leadership skills.

The graduation ceremony, held at Stonegate’s Academy in Birmingham, celebrated six new Regional Managers, one Area Manager, one General Manager and a Pub Support Team Manager.

During the programme, several significant promotions took place, highlighting the real impact of Aspirations on career progression. Darren Guyon, a General Manager, was promoted to Area Manager, while Ashley Roper climbed to the role of Regional Manager in Craft Union. Associate Regional Managers Emily Jordan and Bethan Johns stepped into Regional Manager positions.

Since its inception, Aspirations has seen 31 Area Managers within Stonegate and nine Craft Union Regional Managers climb through its ranks.

Tim Painter, Stonegate HR Director, expressed his pride in the achievements of the Aspirations graduates. He said: “It is hugely rewarding to see another cohort of ambitious, motivated and forward-thinking individuals progress through the Aspirations scheme. Congratulations to all this year’s graduates for their hard work, this is a well-deserved achievement.

“Our people are at the core of our ethos here at Stonegate and we are committed to the development of our team. The Aspirations programme is a fantastic real-life example of our bar to boardroom ethos.”

This historic Aspirations graduation not only signifies personal accomplishments but also reflects Stonegate Group’s dedication to investing wisely in its people and providing equal opportunities for growth across its diverse business units.