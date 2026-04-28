Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, Comes to Shepherd Neame’s Historic Brewery

Image credit: Shepherd Neame

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Brewer Shepherd Neame is joining forces with Kent theatre company, Changeling, for a fourth year and, after a successful indoor debut last summer, the group will return to perform inside the Faversham Brewery for a second time.

Shakespeare’s sharp-tongued rom-com comes to The Old Brewery Store, a rustic events space inside the Brewery, on Tuesday, July 7. The one-off performance is a chance for theatre fans to see this classic play reimagined in a truly unique setting.

Known for its annual open-air summer tour, Changeling Theatre has staged some of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays, alongside works by the likes of Oscar Wilde and Noël Coward, in locations ranging from beaches to castles, for more than 20 years.

This year, the popular comedy is being given a gothic makeover, drawing on themes of love, dishonesty and deception, and promises to be an entertaining night of twists and turns, all taking place in a historic Kentish venue.

The space also comes with its own bar, which will be open for theatregoers on the night, serving a selection of award-winning ales and lagers, as well as wines and spirits.

Shepherd Neame’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Kathryn Tye, said: “We are delighted to partner with Changeling Theatre for another brilliant night of live theatre inside our historic Brewery.

“We look forward to welcoming theatre fans back into The Old Brewery Store for what is sure to be a memorable performance from Changeling’s talented cast and crew.”

Changeling’s Artistic Director, Rob Forknall, said: “We are so excited to return to the Brewery. It’s always great to be associated with one of the oldest makers of beer in the world – and we are all Kentish! I like to think of Will and his band of players swigging some of Shepherd Neame’s finest as they toured around Kent back in the day.”