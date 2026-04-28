Sally Abé Shares Advice for Next Generation Ahead of Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or® Grand Finals

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As the 2026 Toque d’Or® Grand Finals approach, head judge Sally Abé is calling on the next generation of hospitality talent to focus on resilience, curiosity and self-belief.

Having recently opened her first solo restaurant, Teal by Sally Abé in Hackney, alongside leading the judging panel for this year’s competition, Abé shares her perspective on what it takes to succeed under pressure – both in competition and in the real world.

Reflecting on her own journey, she highlights resilience and mindset as critical qualities for long-term success in hospitality. “You need resilience, definitely. But also curiosity and a willingness to keep learning. The people who last are the ones who stay open, adapt and don’t let their ego get in the way. You have to genuinely love it, because it will test you!”

With finalists set to face an intense week of challenges, Abé draws clear parallels between the competition environment and the realities of the industry. “It’s that same feeling of being pushed outside your comfort zone and having to perform. In the real world that doesn’t stop after a week, but the mindset you need is very similar.”

Her own experience opening Teal by Sally Abé has reinforced the importance of staying focused during high-pressure moments. “I try to stay really clear on why I’m doing it to cut through the noise. And I’ve learnt that resilience isn’t about being tough all the time, it’s also about knowing when to step back, reset and go again.”

As head judge, Abé is encouraging young chefs and front-of-house talent to prioritise fundamentals and continuous learning as they build their careers. “Don’t rush. Focus on getting really good at the basics and understand why you’re doing things, not just copying. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. The best chefs are the ones who never stop being students.”

She also points to the evolving nature of the hospitality industry as a major opportunity for emerging talent. “It’s becoming more open and honest. There’s more space for individuality now, you don’t have to follow one rigid path. That creates opportunities for young talent to find their own voice much earlier.”

With this year’s Toque d’Or centred on cultural fusion, diversity and innovation, Abé believes it’s important for young professionals to embrace the realities of modern kitchens. “Kitchens are more diverse than ever and diners are more curious. Understanding different cultures and approaches isn’t just a nice extra, it’s essential.”

Despite the pressures of finals week, she’s energised by the mindset of today’s emerging talent who are “coming in with fresh perspectives and a completely different mindset to when I started, which is exciting. There’s a real opportunity to shape the industry for the better through them.”

Her final message to competitors is one of confidence and clarity: “Back yourself. You’re there for a reason. Focus on what you can control, keep it simple and do it well. And try to enjoy it, these moments don’t come around often.”

The Grand Finals span five days from 10 – 14 May 2026. During the competition, six Back of House and six Front of House students will take part in exciting challenges all over the UK, learning new skills, networking with industry peers, and receiving direct feedback from expert judges.

Please click here for more information about the competition and visit @nestletoquedor on Instagram for the latest competition updates.