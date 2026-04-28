UK Pubs, Hotels and Restaurants Called to the Front Line of 900-Mile National Charity Run

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Pubs and hospitality venues across the UK are being invited to play a central role in a major new national campaign this September, as British ultrarunner Nick Ashill prepares to run the length of Great Britain, covering 900–1,000 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Backed by leading figures from the hospitality sector, including renowned chef and restaurateur Alain Roux, the campaign, Every Breath is Precious: 900 Miles for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust, aims to unite communities, raise vital funds, and shine a spotlight on a devastating lung disease.

Nick’s challenge will see him run the equivalent of a marathon a day for a month, becoming only the second person in the world to complete the extraordinary endurance trifecta: running across America, Australia, and the full length of Great Britain.

This is more than an endurance feat, it’s a nationwide call to action. As Nick travels the country, pubs and hospitality venues will act as vital community hubs along the route, hosting, supporting, and helping to bring people together.

Venues are being encouraged to:

• Offer overnight stopovers for Nick and his support crew

• Host “Every Breath is Precious” events

• Rally local communities to cheer, walk, or run alongside the route

• Lead local fundraising efforts

Together, these venues will create a continuous chain of support from the north of Scotland to the south-west coast turning a solo endurance challenge into a shared national movement.

Alain Roux, Patron of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust and a leading voice in UK hospitality, is spearheading sector engagement and will lead a major hospitality fundraising auction following the run, he said, “Pubs and hospitality venues sit at the very heart of our communities. This campaign is a powerful opportunity for the sector to come together and make a real difference. By supporting Nick along the route, venues can help turn everyday spaces into places of connection, awareness and impact.”

A national hospitality-led auction will take place after the run, with venues and partners invited to contribute experiences and prizes to raise further funds.

Nick Ashill said “Pubs are where communities come together and that’s exactly what this campaign is about. From one end of the country to the other, I’m hoping the hospitality sector will help turn this into something bigger than a run – a movement.”

Get involved

Hospitality businesses can register their interest, host events, or support the campaign here:

https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/PFT900MILES