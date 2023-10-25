Shepherd Neame Announces Three Year Maidstone United Partnership Deal

Share Tweet Share Email

Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame has agreed a new three year pouring rights partnership with Vanarama National League South team Maidstone United.

Britain’s oldest brewer has been official drinks partner for the Kent club, known as ‘The Stones’, since it moved into the County Town’s Gallagher Stadium in 2012.

The stadium’s clubhouse is named the Spitfire Lounge after Shepherd Neame’s award-winning beer range, and work has just finished on a stylish new Shepherd Neame-branded bar area at the ground, with three large screens showing live football.

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said: “We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Maidstone United. The Stones are a fantastic club with an impressive commitment to their community and their loyal base of supporters. We look forward to joining them in celebrating the club’s achievements during the coming season.”

Maidstone United co-owner Terry Casey said: “When Oliver Ash and I took over Maidstone United in 2010, Shepherd Neame was among the first companies to support our vision for the club. After more than a decade working together, we are incredibly pleased that our successful relationship is to continue for at least another three years.”