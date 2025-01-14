Shepherd Neame Launches It’s 2025 Spring Photography Competition

Share Post Share Email

Britain’s oldest brewer Shepherd Neame has launched its Spring Photography Competition for 2025, with fantastic prizes to be won.

To celebrate a new year, the independent family brewer and pub company is encouraging people to get outdoors and capture the changing seasons in all their glory – whether that be natural landscapes, springtime surprises, or wildlife wonders.

One winner will receive the top prize of a £150 Shepherd Neame gift card and there will also be four runners-up, each receiving a £25 gift card.

Shepherd Neame has been running its popular photography contest since 2022. Last year’s winner, Mike Hook from Maidstone, scooped first prize for his image of a fieldfare feeding off fallen apples at East Malling Research Centre.

Other winning images included a tiny snail hitching a ride on another; a German Wirehaired Pointer enjoying Dymchurch beach, a dandelion clock on Wye Downs, and a bedraggled sheep.

To enter, simply capture the perfect moment and send it to comms@shepherdneame.co.uk with a couple of lines explaining where the photo was taken and any other background information. If there is a Shepherd Neame link, bonus points will be awarded!

Entries need to have been taken in Shepherd Neame’s heartland – Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Essex, Hampshire and London.

Email up to three images by Monday, March 17, ensuring photos are in jpg format and at least 1MB in size.

The winning images will also be displayed at Shepherd Neame’s Brewery in Court Street, Faversham in April.