KP Snacks Launches Tyrrells Furrows Beef Brisket & Black Peppercorn In Ooh Channel

KP Snacks today announces the expansion of its Tyrrells Furrows range in the Out of Home channel with the launch of a brand new Beef Brisket and Black Peppercorn flavour. Perfectly positioned to elevate customer experiences, and to tempt them to trade up drink-only visits at Pubs and Bars, the new product is available in a 40g pack and will roll-out from January.

Extending Tyrrells’ Tyrrellbly, Tyrrellbly Tasty portfolio with a bold and hearty addition, the Furrows range is known for its deep ridges, bold flavours and satisfying crunch, making it an ideal snack to enhance social moments and maximise enjoyment.

With “meaty” being the number one flavour partition in ridged crisps and beef leading within “meaty” flavours[1], the new product engages customers with a flavour-packed option to enjoy alongside drinks. With 78% of consumers believing it is important for pubs and bars to offer a good range of snacks[2], this bold and tempting launch is perfectly positioned to meet demand and drive sales.

Jane Jones, Marketing Manager at Tyrrells, KP Snacks, said:

“With 72% of consumers likely to pay extra for a more premium snack brand[3], our Tyrrells Furrows range is known for delivering a premium ridged crisp experience that promises excellent flavour and quality. We are excited to extend the range with the new Beef Brisket and Black Peppercorn variant in a single format, ideal for Pubs and Bars. By tapping into flavour trends, the new launch will drive impulse sales and encourage consumers to trade up on drinks-only visits with the average consumer typically purchasing two bagged snacks for themselves when visiting a pub or bar.[4]”

Worth £69.6m and growing at 7.5%[5], Tyrrells is the leading premium hand-cooked crisp brand in the UK, with over 90 Great Taste Awards across the range.

About KP Snacks

KP Snacks is the UK’s number one manufacturer of nuts and popcorn, and number two manufacturer of bagged snacks. We make some of Britain’s most iconic snack brands including McCoy’s, Hula Hoops, Tyrrells, Butterkist, KP Nuts, POM-BEAR, popchips, Skips, Space Raiders, Discos, Nik Naks, Wheat Crunchies, Roysters, Frisps and Whole Earth. We also produce many fantastic products for the UK’s leading retailers. We are proud to create millions of happy snacking moments for people every day!

We employ over 2,400 people in the UK across our seven manufacturing sites and our head office in Slough, Berkshire. KP Snacks is proud to be part of the Intersnack Group.