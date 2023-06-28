Shepherd Neame Raises £30,000 For Its Charity Of The Year, Kent Wildlife Trust

Share Tweet Share Email

Faversham-based brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame has raised £30,000 for its Charity of the Year, Kent Wildlife Trust.

Shepherd Neame chose KWT as its Charity of the Year at the start of 2022, and fundraising activities by team members at the brewery and across its pub estate have included taking part in the Jurassic Coast Ultra Challenge in Dorset last May, organising a Royal Brewery Bake Off competition as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, sponsored pub walks, photography competitions and a series of summer beach cleans at four of its coastal sites.

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame marked the end of the partnership by presenting a cheque to KWT’s Chief Executive Evan Bowen-Jones last Friday (June 23). They met at Oare Marshes Nature Reserve – just a couple of miles from the Faversham Brewery – as the funds raised by Shepherd Neame during the past year are being put towards a new green energy project at the site.

Oare Marshes is a flagship site for Kent Wildlife Trust (KWT), designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), Local Nature Reserve (LNR), Special Protection Area (SPA) and Ramsar site. The site supports nationally important numbers of breeding and over-wintering wading birds along the coast of the Swale Estuary and wildfowl, egrets, bittern, and raptors. KWT is planning on using Shepherd Neame’s contribution to fund a new solar and wind power to electrify the reserve (namely the building known as The Watch Tower), enabling their team to increase the number of education activities on the site and create more opportunities for engagement and income.

Jonathan Neame said: “We have really enjoyed partnering with Kent Wildlife Trust during the past year to help raise awareness of their fantastic work to protect and improve habitats in the countryside, coast and town for the benefit of the wildlife and people of Kent. We are incredibly proud to present them with this donation, which is going towards a fantastic project just a stone’s throw from our brewery. I would like to thank the many customers and team members who have supported our fundraising efforts during the past year.”

Kent Wildlife Trust’s Director of Fundraising, Marcoms, and Advocacy, Tamarin Ward said: “We are incredibly grateful to Shepherd Neame and their amazing efforts which will help us deliver a Wilder Kent.

“Over the last year, Shepherd Neame has raised much-needed funds, and staff and patrons have given up their time to clean beaches, removing plastics and rubbish from our shoreline. Their efforts have been inspiring and directly contributed to improving the Kentish landscape. Through collaborations like this, we strengthen and grow, taking meaningful action for nature together.”