Greene King Pub Partners Gala Dinner Raises Over £29,000 For Macmillan Cancer Support

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has raised over £29,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The funds were raised at a gala dinner organised by members of the Pub Partners operations team for Greene King’s leased and tenanted partners in the South-West.

The gala dinner, hosted at The DoubleTree by Hilton in Swindon, Wiltshire, was attended by 180 people including Greene King Pub Partners tenants and lessees from across the South-West.

Suppliers also attended and sponsored the event, including Heineken, S4Labour, Nationwide Energy and more.

Guests were served a three-course meal and enjoyed a DJ, live band and fundraising raffle that topped up the amount fundraised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Furthermore, licensees Richard and Louise Grindon were presented with a gift by Pub Partners Managing Director Dan Robinson in honour of their upcoming retirement after 34 years of operating The Tally Ho in Lewes with Greene King Pub Partners.

All the funds raised from the gala dinner will be used to help Macmillan Cancer Support, which Greene King is a corporate partner of.



Dan Robinson, Managing Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Not only have we hosted a great night of celebration for our Partners, but we have raised over £29,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Thanks to our South-West team, our Partners and our suppliers for delivering and supporting this wonderful event.”