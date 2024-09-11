Shepherd Neame Recognised For Transformation Of City Pub With Conservation Award

Share Tweet Share Email

Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame has been recognised for its £1.2 million transformation of The Royal Crown in Rochester with a Conservation Award from the City of Rochester Society.

The Grade II listed building, situated near Rochester Bridge on the High Street, reopened in November after an extensive three month internal and external renovation. Care was taken to retain and enhance its historic features while introducing a contemporary look and feel.

A new entrance lobby was created, and all new furniture and décor introduced throughout, while retaining traditional features such as original wood floors and dado panelling. The first floor was remodelled to offer more space, with a former storage room now part of the bar and restaurant area, and a previously boarded window reclaimed to allow stunning views of the River Medway. A new private dining area was also created overlooking the river, named the King’s View.

The pub dates back to the 1860s, and there has been an inn on the site since the 1300s. It had been named The Crown in recent years before the refurbishment, but to mark its relaunch, Shepherd Neame reinstated its former name The Royal Crown.

Robert Flood, Chairman of the City of Rochester Society, and other members of the Society gathered at the pub on Wednesday (September 4) to present the Conservation Award to Shepherd Neame’s Director of Property Services, Martin Godden.

Robert said: “Our Society first began issuing Conservation Awards in 1977, in recognition of projects which have made a positive contribution to the local street scene in Rochester. When it came to choosing a recipient for our latest award, The Royal Crown was a definite frontrunner, as it’s such a fantastic development. We are delighted with the way that Shepherd Neame has retained and restored many of the pub’s historic features. As a Grade II listed building, it is a significant part of the High Street, sitting on the gateway route into Rochester just across from the iconic Rochester Bridge. The restoration is an outstanding example of how to refurbish and enhance a classic public house and is receiving well-deserved praise from residents and our many visitors and tourists.”

The triangular bronze plaque, handcrafted by a foundry in London, will be displayed in The Royal Crown. The Society also gave a second Conservation Award to The Ship Inn, in Rochester High Street.

Shepherd Neame’s Martin Godden said:

“We are delighted to be recognised by the Society with this award. It is fantastic recognition for our team, who worked incredibly hard on this project, which was more than two years in the planning, with 14 weeks spent on site. We wanted this pub to regain its stature at the head of the High Street, and it was important to us to ensure that in every element of its design and execution, we brought it up to date while also respecting and showcasing its heritage. Shepherd Neame owns many listed and historic pubs and hotels, and as part of ongoing investment in our estate, we are committed to investing in their preservation.”