New Brigg Pub Gets £227,000 Makeover

The Britannia Inn on Wrawby Street in Brigg has reopened following a major investment of £227,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs – the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns – which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The pub has undergone a complete transformation including new furniture, fixtures and fittings throughout as well as a new bar area and games room boasting pool tables and darts boards. Outside, the pub features a newly renovated, decked beer garden complete with an outdoor television for customers to enjoy.

To celebrate the reopening, customers were treated to a prosecco reception followed by a live performance from local singer, Sean Jackson.

The Britannia Inn offers a wide range of drinks offers, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

Cathryn Rushton, Operator of the Britannia Inn, said:

“We had a great opening weekend! It was fantastic to celebrate opening night with the whole team as well as with both old and new customers. We have already received an amazing welcome from the whole community, and we can’t wait for what’s to come.

I would like to thank our brilliant staff and the team at Proper Pubs who have been working tirelessly to ensure the pub was in excellent condition in time to welcome visitors.”

On top of the fantastic drinks selection, The Britannia Inn runs a busy schedule of entertainment including regular karaoke, live music, quiz nights and DJ sets as well as hosting regular pool and darts teams.

Going forward, Cathryn hopes to run a series of fundraising events for causes that are meaningful to the local community and is always open to suggestions from customers.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“The refurbishment at the Britannia Inn looks absolutely brilliant and it was great to see how successful opening night was – Cathryn and the whole team have been phenomenal throughout this whole process.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Cathryn, every success in making the Britannia Inn a fantastic hub of the community.”