Shepherd Neame Reveals Pub Awards

The Blue Anchor at Crowborough has been named Pub of the Year in the Shepherd Neame Pub Awards, which returned this week after a two-year absence. It is the latest in a series of accolades for the popular pub and restaurant, which has been named Pub of the Year in the Beautiful South Tourism Awards for the last two years and is a finalist for Best Destination pub in Sussex in this year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards.

The pub, which has been run by Amy Glenie since 2019, prides itself on fine, freshly-made food, using locally-sourced produce where possible.



Amy, who was unable to attend the ceremony, said:

“It has just been such an exciting time moving the pub forward over the last four years. We are constantly looking for new ways to make things better and keep things fresh. There is always something to improve. I absolutely love running the Blue Anchor and enjoy every moment of being there, and our hard work is paying off.”

Eleven of the independent family brewer’s pubs and hotels across Kent, London and the South East were honoured at the ceremony, which celebrates exceptional standards across its 300-strong estate.

• Beer hero: The George, Leeds

• Social media pub of the year: The Oak on the Green, Bearsted

• Heart of the community pub of the year: The George, Newnham

• Pub food of the year: The Sun, Feering

• Hotel pub of the year: The Marine Hotel, Tankerton

• Wine pub of the year: The New Flying Horse, Wye

• Licensee of the year: Natalie and Andrew Hennessy, The East Kent/The White Horse

• Manager of the year: Steve Berry, Jamaica Wine House

• Tenanted pub of the year: The White Horse, Hawkinge

• Managed business of the year: The Vine, Tenterden

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive, Jonathan Neame said,

“After a challenging time for all those within the hospitality industry, it is fantastic to be back celebrating the achievements of our outstanding licensees and team members.

“Despite the setbacks of the last two years, we have seen that more than ever the most important factor in the success of any pub is its people, and we are very proud of our talented team. These awards are aimed at recognising their hard work, dedication, and creativity, and celebrating excellence in our company.’