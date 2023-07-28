Shepherd Neame Signs Partnership Deal With Millwall Football Club

Share Tweet Share Email

Shepherd Neame has agreed a new pouring rights partnership with EFL Championship team Millwall Football Club.

The independent Kent brewer and pub company has been selected as the official provider of beer, cider, wines, spirits and soft drinks at Millwall FC’s stadium The Den.

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said:

“We are very pleased to embark on this new partnership with Millwall Football Club. The Lions have an incredibly loyal base of supporters, and we look forward to introducing them to our beers and joining them in celebrating the club’s achievements during the coming season.”

Millwall Football Club CEO Steve Kavanagh said:

“This is a really exciting partnership for the club. Feedback collected from our supporters over the last year showed clearly that fans wanted more drinks variety available to them in The Den. Teaming up with Shepherd Neame allows us to offer a diverse range of brands which we are sure will prove popular with supporters, including Spitfire Lager, Bear Island East Coast Pale Ale, Hurlimann Lager and Whitstable Bay Pale Ale. We are really looking forward to a successful partnership with Shepherd Neame during the coming months.”