Shiko Group Set to Hit £9.2m Turnover

North West bar and kitchen operator, Shiko Group, is predicting its biggest year to date when it publishes its annual figures next month, projecting a turnover of £9.2m this year, just six years after acquiring its first venue, The Lawn Club in Manchester.

Collaborating with its funding partner, Universal Hospitality, Shiko Group is forecasting an even bigger 2025/26, with a predicted turnover of £14m with the addition of more proposed new sites in Manchester and beyond.

Since 2019 (when its turnover was just £300,000), Shiko Group has gone from strength to strength, spanning Manchester and Leeds with its eight flagship venues – Side Street, Courts Club, The Lawn Club, The Dome, The Stables and Foley’s in Manchester, alongside its two Leeds locations, Fearns and The Canary.

Anthony Ellis commented: “From the offset, [co-founder] Jonathan [Ware] and I have looked to create ‘Unique Venues and Unforgettable Experiences’, and much of the success is not