UKHospitality Backs Women’s Euros Licensing Extension

The Home Office is proposing a relaxation of licensing hours if any of the qualifying home nations reach the semi-final or final of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.

The Home Office says it is keen to hear from everyone who may be affected by a national relaxation of licensing hours, including:

members of the public

those who live near to licensed premises

those who own or work in on-trade premises

the police

licensing authorities

trade associations

Licensing hours for these games are proposed to be extended from 11pm to 1am in England and Wales, which will be particularly important for any games on a Sunday, including the final. On Sundays, many venues are only licensed until 10.30pm.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“We wholeheartedly support the proposal to extend licensing hours for the Women’s Euro’s this summer, which would be beneficial for both the hospitality sector and fans alike.

“The previous success of the Lionesses has ignited passion for the team across the country, and extending pub hours will allow fans to celebrate together, deliver a welcome boost to businesses and solve any issues presented by the tournament taking place one hour ahead in Switzerland.

“The evidence from previous major sporting events, such as the men’s Euros, shows the positive impact extended hours can have on sales – with a 34% increase during the semi-finals and a remarkable 46% boost during the final.

“This proposal is positive for hospitality, but it also highlights the need for long-term change to this process. That’s why we continue to support the Licensing Hours Extension Bill, which would simplify and streamline the process for extending licensing hours.”