Sports Bar Lovers: Bournemouth Among The Areas With The Best-Rated Sports Bars In The UK

Share Post Share Email

New research has revealed the UK areas with the best-rated sports bars, with Bournemouth, Dorset ranking tenth.

Sports betting and casino experts at FIRST analysed Tripadvisor reviews for sports bars across the UK. They gathered all reviews for each sports bar in a given area and calculated the percentage of ratings with four or five stars, including only areas with at least 20 sports bars. Areas with the highest percentage of positive reviews were ranked as having the best sports bars.

The top 10 UK areas with the best-rated sports bars

Rank Area Percentage of sports bar reviews which gave 4 or 5 stars 1 Gosport, Hampshire 84.57% 2 Brighton, East Sussex 82.43% 3 Glasgow, Lanarkshire 80.62% 4 Birmingham, West Midlands 79.89% 5 Bradford, West Yorkshire 79.58% 6 Southampton, Hampshire 79.50% 7 Gateshead, Tyne and Wear 79.45% 8 Edinburgh, Midlothian 77.45% 9 Bath, Somerset 77.33% 10 Bournemouth, Dorset 77.27%

Gosport, Hampshire, ranks number one, with 84.57% of its sports bar reviews giving at least four stars. The town has 22 establishments in Tripadvisor’s sports bar category, with 5,366 total reviews and 4,538 giving at least four stars.

Brighton, East Sussex, is second, with 82.43% of its sports bar reviews giving four or five stars. The area has 21 sports bars listed on Tripadvisor, which have a combined total of 2,675 reviews. Of these, 2,205 gave at least four stars.

Glasgow, Lanarkshire, places third, with 80.62% of reviews being positive. The city has 39 sports bars, with 7,783 total reviews. Of these, 6,275 gave four or five stars.

Birmingham, West Midlands, is next, with 79.89% of reviews giving four or five stars. Across its 30 sports bars, there are 5,908 reviews, with 4,720 giving high ratings.

Bradford, West Yorkshire, takes the fifth spot, with 79.58% of its sports bar reviews being positive. The city has 37 establishments in the ‘sports bar’ category. Overall, they have 6,322 reviews, with 5,031 giving four or five stars.

Southampton, Hampshire, follows, with 79.50% of its sports bar reviews giving at least four stars. The city’s 21 sports bars have a combined 4,347 reviews, and 3,456 give strong ratings.

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, comes seventh, with 79.45% of reviews giving four or five stars. The town’s 36 sports bars have a total of 4,476 reviews, with 3,556 being positive.

Edinburgh, Midlothian, is eighth, with 77.45% of reviews being positive. The Scottish capital has 33 sports bars listed on Tripadvisor, which have 13,625 total reviews. Of these, 10,553 are positive.

Bath, Somerset, ranks ninth, with 77.33% of its sports bar reviews giving four or five stars. Out of 20 sports bars on Tripadvisor, there are 4,517 total reviews, with 3,493 giving four stars or higher.

Bournemouth, Dorset, rounds out the top ten, with 77.27% of its sports bar reviews being positive. In total, the town has 26 sports bars listed. They have a combined 6,226 reviews, with 4,811 being positive.

Ekaterina Boboleva, CEO of FIRST, has commented,

“It is great to see such a diverse range of areas in the top ten, highlighting how sports can bring people together no matter where in the UK they are.

“From Gosport to Glasgow, these areas offer something for everyone. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these areas provide the perfect setting to catch a game with friends or enjoy the energy of a packed sports bar.”