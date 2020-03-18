“We Are Family – We Are The Oakman Family – And, In Tough Times, Families Stick Together”

Peter Borg-Neal, CEO of independent pub group, Oakman Inns, has cautiously welcomed Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s pledge yesterday to ‘to do whatever it takes’ to keep businesses and people affected by coronavirus solvent. Borg-Neal commented: “The Chancellor’s announcement to make available a £330bn package of economic measures is certainly a good start but more support is needed as we will still need to trade to keep our team in employment.”

Yesterday, Borg-Neal delivered a key video message to his 1000+ workforce, [Video on WeTransfer LINK] offering them reassurance that he would continue to regard every staff member and colleague at Oakman Inns as a member of his family and support each of them throughout this extremely worrying time. He also introduced a four-point action plan to ensure that the company continues to trade successfully – which is being hailed as good NEWS.

He promised his staff that Oakman Inns is:

NOT Every one of their pubs (see site list below) will be staying open and serving their normal menu – if permitted. Peter has asked all the staff to keep up their excellent efforts at ensuring that every surface remains virus-free and they are secure in knowing that if they self-isolate, they will not suffer any financial hardship.

That:

Every item on the menu can, with immediate effect, be ordered and collected through a new Collection Service that will allow all Oakman’s customers to enjoy their wood-fired Pizzas, great Vegan dishes, grilled fish and beautiful salads, together with a selection of beers and wines.

We will deliver: in the next two days, Oakman is launching a new in-house local Delivery Service for their pubs’ neighbours who can’t leave their homes – helpful the self-isolating, the box-set bingers and the seriously hungry. And this will include lunch on Mother’s Day so families can still enjoy a special meal together at home.

Asking customers to:

Support their local pub – via a Gift Voucher scheme which can be exchanged once all restrictions have been lifted. The scheme will recognise local supporters and their support now will be amply rewarded when the crisis is over.

Borg-Neal added: “In tough times, families stick together – and that’s exactly what we are going to do. We also want to look after the individuals and families who live in our communities – just as we normally do, but more so in these difficult times. By offering our new Collection and Delivery services we hope we can help provide them with our freshly prepared dishes and a range of drinks which will hopefully mean they will feel less isolated. We are also asking our customers to do something for us – purchase Gift Vouchers to use in the future which will help us with our cash flow.”