Welsh Chef Finals Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The finals of the 2020 National and Junior Chef of Wales competitions, which were due to have been held at Cardiff and Vale College City Campus in Cardiff on March 30 have been postponed for at least four months.

The decision to postpone the finals of Wales’ premier culinary contests was made on Monday by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) following the latest Coronavirus advice from the Welsh and UK Governments.

“Due to the latest advice about gatherings of people and the spread of Coronavirus, we had no option but to postpone the finals,” said CAW president Arwyn Watkins. “Our first priority must be the safety of the finalists, judges and the people involved in delivering the event.

“The association will not be organising any events for the next four months in view of the latest Coronavirus advice. Hopefully, we shall be able to rearrange the finals in the autumn.”